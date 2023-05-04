CANANDAIGUA — Heidi Barend Guerrie, deputy Ontario County clerk for 11 years, is running for county clerk on the Democratic line in the June 27 primary election.
In a press release announcing her candidacy, Barend Guerrie said she solicited more than 1,100 signatures to secure her place on the ballot.
“I have spent my entire career serving the residents of Ontario County; public service is my passion,” she said, noting her father, Ray Barend, was Bristol town supervisor and chairman of the county Board of Supervisors. “I learned from him that it is about public service and not politics.”
Barend Guerrie worked in the clerk’s office from 1997 to 2022 and was appointed deputy clerk in 2012. In that position, her primary responsibility was overseeing the Department of Motor Vehicles.
If elected, Barend Guerrie pledges to rebuild the morale in the DMV and clerk’s office.
“Many of the current employees have encouraged my run for office and I feel I have the experience and working relationship with the Board of Supervisors to secure the resources and support they need to run the offices effectively,” she said.
Barend Guerrie said she would consider reopening the DMV office in Geneva and starting a satellite office in Victor, if financially feasible.
“My other priority is to re-establish the process for U.S. passports, which was eliminated because of a staffing shortage,” she said. “Very often, the first experience residents have with county government is the clerk’s/DMV office. It is important that our residents and our employees have the best possible service.”
Barend Guerrie is a Manchester resident. She is married to Gene “Skip” Guerrie and they have three adult children living in the area.