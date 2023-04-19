CANANDAIGUA — A woman who stole more than $20,000 from the Geneva dental practice where she was employed has been convicted of a felony.
An Ontario County Court jury convicted Breanna Reed, 30, of Farmington, Monday of fourth-degree grand larceny. The jury deliberated for about four hours.
Reed, whose trial began last week, was arrested last year by Geneva police for third-degree grand larceny. She was indicted on the lesser charge by a grand jury.
Assistant District Attorney Kaitlin Hastings, who prosecuted the case with ADA Victoria Porter, said Reed, over the course of four months in 2021, kept 11 deposit envelopes from her employer instead of taking them to the bank. Hastings said the amount of cash and checks in those envelopes totaled more than $20,000.
Police and prosecutors declined to name the dental office. Hastings said the office conducted a thorough investigation and Geneva police continued looking into the matter, resulting in Reed’s arrest.
“We are very pleased with the verdict,” Hastings said in a press release. “The conviction of Breanna Reed is a reminder that when people prey upon members of our community they will be held accountable.”
Hastings said Reed returned about $16,000 to the dental office.
“Approximately $4,000 in cash and checks was never returned, and specifically the dentist office was still out over $2,500 in cash that was never returned or reimbursed,” Hastings said, noting the trial took six days.
Reed is scheduled to be sentenced June 8 by county Judge Frederick Reed (no relation), who presided over the trial. She faces a maximum sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison.
Hastings noted that Reed was convicted of petit larceny in 2018.