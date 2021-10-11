SENECA FALLS — Michael DuBois, a 23-year veteran of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has joined the Cayuga Nation Police Department as deputy superintendent of police.
Nation officials said DuBois served most recently as a unit chief in the Criminal Investigative Division’s Violent Crime Section at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. He supervised five specialized work groups, forwarded deployed overseas personnel, and led an international task force combating technology-facilitated child exploitation.
Prior to that, DuBois served seven years as the supervisory senior resident agent overseeing criminal investigations in the FBI’s Syracuse, Ithaca and Utica resident agencies.
“Deputy Superintendent DuBois is a person of integrity and a proven leader in the Central New York law enforcement community and beyond,” Nation Police Superintendent Mark Lincoln said. “I look forward to working closely with Michael to better serve the Nation and address our current and future challenges in the most professional manner possible.”
The Nation Police Department was established in 2018.