WATERLOO — Brandi Deeds Sheppard has filed a $5.5 million notice of claim against Seneca County and its district attorney and sheriff’s offices.
Attorney Steven Cohen of Amherst filed the notice on behalf of the county’s former finance director Jan. 27. It was drafted in April 2022.
A notice of claim is a civil proceeding that notifies a party that it may be served with a summons and complaint if the claim is not settled within 30 days.
Sheppard, who lives in Victor and is married to former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard, claims her treatment by county officials from September 2018 to January 2022 caused her to suffer injuries. Those injuries include, but are not limited to, mental anguish, anxiety, depression, stress, post-traumatic stress, humiliation, embarrassment, intimidation, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, punitive damages, and all associated damages. The notice says these damages were caused solely by the “tortious” conduct of the county, the district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office.
The notice claims the defendants were involved in false imprisonment, abuse of process, deprivation of liberty without due process of law, harassment, negligence, retaliation, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false arrest, negligent hiring training, and supervision of sheriff’s and police officers employed by the county. She also alleges she was subject to defamatory injury to her reputation, employer breach of the employee manual, employer liability for employee acts, hostile work environment, intentional concealment of evidence and other actions by the county and its agents that caused financial and emotional injury and depriving Sheppard of her Constitutional and civil rights without basis or reason.
The Board of Supervisors initiated an investigation into Sheppard. She was indicted in October 2019 on seven felony charges and a misdemeanor charge. She was accused of falsifying business records in connection with her work time sheets.
Sheppard, who resigned in August 2019, was found not guilty of all charges after a January 2022 bench trial.
“The probable cause for the proceedings was lacking and tortiously interfered with her person and property by, among other wrongs, causing her to resign from her position at the county, causing her to lose other employment opportunities and positions and causing her reputation to be disparaged and harmed among her peers, judges, instructors and students in her avocational endeavors,” the paperwork states.
Seneca County Attorney David Ettman acknowledged the notice of claim and said the county would have no comment.