GENEVA — Former city school superintendent Patricia Garcia will receive $390,000 from the district as part of a separation agreement approved by the Board of Education Monday night.
The disclosure came by way of a Freedom of Information Request by the Finger Lakes Times for the agreement, which comes with Garcia’s Feb. 14 resignation “for the purpose of retirement.”
The payout follows an investigation into a complaint against Garcia regarding her conduct. The conclusion was that the complaint was “unfounded,” although the district provided no other details.
In a letter with the release of the separation agreement Friday afternoon, Stephen Kruger, assistant superintendent for administrative services and the district’s records management officer, said the district withheld a portion of the agreement that includes a letter of reference “which, if disclosed, would be an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”
Under the separation agreement, Garcia will be paid the $390,000 in two equal payments, the first on or about March 1 and the second on or about July 1, which would be in a new fiscal year for the district. The district said Friday that the money will come from the general fund.
The agreement reads in part that the “Board of Education and Dr. Garcia have determined that their vision for management of the district differs. In addition, the Board of Education and Dr. Garcia agree that the parties are desirous of resolving their differences and avoiding costly and disruptive litigation and that it is in their mutual interest to resolve certain issues related to their employment relationship. … Dr. Garcia has decided to resign from her employment with the district. Dr. Garcia and the district have agreed that Dr. Garcia will separate from her employment with the district pursuant to the terms of this agreement.”
The document states that the agreement “shall not constitute or be construed as an admission by the Board of Education or Dr. Garcia of any wrongdoing …”
Garcia succeeded longtime superintendent Trina Newton in July 2020 but had been on paid leave since late September in the face of an investigation into allegations of harassment and discrimination.
The district announced Monday night that the probe by investigator Mark Pettitt concluded that the alleged violations of gender discrimination and harassment under Title VII, Title IX and the district’s anti-harassment policy were “unfounded,” although the district released no details beyond that claim. The district rejected a FOIL request by the Times for the report. The Times plans to appeal the ruling.
Pettitt began the investigation Sept. 29, and he provided a final draft in a meeting with the Board of Education Nov. 22. Pettitt billed the district $17,828 for work that spanned 24 days.