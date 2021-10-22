GENEVA — The call could be for a raging, multi-alarm fire. Or, it might be for something trivial by comparison.
It didn’t matter which. If the Geneva Fire Department was dispatched, Bruce Moore responded.
“Bruce was always there,” said John Wright, an assistant GFD chief. “He would get up at 2 a.m., even when he was chief, and go to the scene for a car leaking gas because he was doing his job. He took everything seriously and gave it 100 percent.”
Wright and others in the department are mourning the recent death of Moore at the age of 71. A member of the Hydrant Hose Company for more than 50 years, he served as GFD chief from 2005-11.
“Bruce’s death is a very unfortunate loss for our community,” said fellow Hydrant Hose member Gary Baxter, Moore’s friend of nearly 55 years. “I’m not sure there is a person who loved this community more than Bruce did, and he gave back to the community 100 percent.”
Moore, a Geneva High School graduate, joined the Hydrant Hose in 1969 and worked in the press room at the Finger Lakes Times — then the Geneva Times — before embarking on a long career at the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station (now Cornell AgriTech). He worked for 30 years in the station’s print shop, retiring as supervisor.
One of Moore’s closest friends was Ted Smith Sr., who joined the Hydrant Hose six months before Moore. Smith went on to become a professional (paid) firefighter for many years before retiring.
“We hit it off right away and were lifelong friends. I was in his wedding and he was the best man at my wedding,” Smith said. “My son also worked for Bruce at the station.”
In the early days, a group including Moore, Smith, Gordy Mann, Skip Morrow and John Raymer were known as the “bunkers.” In essence, they were living at the firehouse and responding to calls quickly — even in the dead of night since they were sleeping there.
“Fighting fires wasn’t always fun. Bunking together was memorable,” Raymer said. “Bruce worked with me at the Times in the press room, and we later lived close to each other, he on William Street and I on Washington. We had motorcycles and rode together, and were both into hunting.”
Moore’s love of motorcycles, hunting and fishing was shared by other GFD members, including current Chief Mike Combs, Moore’s successor.
“We had some of the same hobbies,” Combs said. “Bruce was very easygoing and a good guy to talk to. We had a good relationship and were able to get things done in the fire department. He did a lot of things for the department and was very involved.”
Moore was a member of the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs and National Wild Turkey Federation, and served on the committee for the Geneva chapter of Finger Lakes Ducks Unlimited. His motorcycle and hunting trips often took him many miles from home.
“We were both committee members in Ducks Unlimited, and organized and put on the Geneva dinner. Geneva was one of the top 100 in the country for fundraising, which is pretty big since there are many big cities on that list,” Wright said. “All that money went for wildlife conservation.
“Bruce took a hunting trip to Wyoming every year, and also went to Maine and Canada.”
Moore, a longtime assistant chief before becoming chief, would respond to other parts of the state to help out.
“He went to Corning when they had the big flood in the early 1970s, and when Monroe County got hit by the ice storm in the 1990s, he got a crew together and went up there,” Wright said. “He lived the job.”
As assistant fire chief and later chief, Moore held his firefighters to high standards.
“I loved Bruce and he was a mentor to me,” Wright added. “He was assistant chief for Hydrant, and when he became chief I became assistant and am still doing that now. He could be hard on you if you did something wrong, but he was fair.
“This is a tough one to take. Even with his kidney issues, he was in fairly good health ... and he was out every day and coming to meetings. Bruce did a lot for the Geneva Fire Department as assistant chief and later chief — always for the betterment of the department.”
“If he didn’t like something, he told you but in a nice firm tone and wouldn’t disparage you,” Baxter added. “He would correct the situation, but not in a mean-spirited way.”
“Bruce was a person who would help anyone out. He was dedicated to his family and the Geneva Fire Department ... and I honestly never heard him say a bad thing about anybody,” Baxter continued. “I was proud to have a friend in that position when Bruce became chief. He was kind and considerate and always cared for the people who worked under him, both professionals and volunteers. He cared about this community as much as anyone I know. He was the kind of person people should model themselves after.”