GENEVA — John DeFazio Jr. is disappointed his tenure as Geneva Middle School principal was a brief one.
He feels vindicated, however, after being exonerated of accusations that he poked a female student in the chest last October — and he hopes the verdict paves the way for his return to education.
“It’s my passion and a profession I love,” DeFazio said Wednesday after a City Court jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before finding him not guilty on a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child. “I am looking forward to returning to education. I hope to return.”
The trial, which started Tuesday, boiled down to testimony from the student. She said while they were in a temporary detention room known to students as “The Zone,” DeFazio jabbed her between her breasts.
The only other testimony came from Geneva Police Officer Raul Arroyo, the school district’s resource officer. He was approached by the student’s grandmother after the incident, talked to the student and turned the case over to Geneva PD detectives, who charged DeFazio later that month.
In his closing arguments, DeFazio's attorney — Joe Damelio — said his client’s actions didn’t meet the standard for a conviction.
“We aren’t calling her a liar, but perception means a lot here. There was no physical harm,” Damelio said. “This was not a sex crime. She didn’t miss school because of this, didn’t go through counseling.”
Damelio added that DeFazio was pointing at the girl’s volleyball jersey.
“He was making a point — what it means when you put on that Geneva jersey and representing your school. He was pointing at the letters on the jersey,” Damelio added. “Did his finger come into contact with her body? Maybe. She said it did. He was simply disciplining her and telling her what is expected of her as a student-athlete.
“What matters is my client’s state of mind. He was just doing his job. That is not criminal.”
Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Meghan Maslyn, who prosecuted the case, called DeFazio an experienced administrator who should have known better than to touch a female student.
“He crossed the line. There’s a proper way to motivate a 12-year-old student. This was not it,” Maslyn said during her closing summation. “The student was not in a fight. She wasn’t skipping class. She asked to use the bathroom and got lunch detention for it. He got up close and personal with the student. It was a perfect time to speak with the student, but not to violate the student.”
In a short statement after the verdict, Maslyn said “We respect the jury’s decision and thank them for their service.”
Damelio called no witnesses and DeFazio did not testify.
Following the verdict, Damelio expanded on a previous allegation that his client — who was only three months into the job when the incident took place — was the victim of a vendetta by students upset with his enforcement of the school district’s dress code.
“He was the new administrator in town and he was made aware of disciplinary and dress-code problems at the school. There was even a protest,” Damelio said. “The students didn’t like it. He was the big, bad principal.”
The city school district placed DeFazio on leave after his arrest and he later resigned. The school board approved DeFazio’s resignation and separation agreement in December, and DeFazio said Wednesday he is limited as to what he can say due to that agreement.