WATERLOO — It was once housing for bachelor officers assigned to the former Seneca Army Depot.
Later, it housed two separate residential treatment programs for troubled youth.
The former Hillside Children’s Center is now for sale.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency, which has owned the former depot since it closed in 2000, is seeking a buyer for the 172-acre parcel at 4887 Route 96A, Varick, last known as Hillside Children’s Center.
After the depot closed and the Army transferred the 10,587-acre facility to the IDA for redevelopment, the former bachelor officers quarters — or BOQ — were leased in April 2000 to KidsPeace, which set up a residential treatment program for youth referred to the program by the courts because they couldn’t function well at home. KidsPeace closed and in 2004, Rochester-based Hillside took over the lease.
Hillside announced in the spring of 2019 that it would close its Varick campus at the end of 2019 but would honor its lease until it expired March 31, 2020.
The campus consists of eight buildings constructed in the 1950s and seven that were added in the 1970s and ‘80s. The Army built the facilities for troop barracks, BOQ, a mess hall, theater, offices and recreation facilities.
Since April 1, the IDA has been responsible for maintenance of the campus. It hired Fisher Associates to do a survey and analysis of the property, including estimated costs of maintenance and repairs. The county has decommissioned the wastewater treatment plant on the property that serves Hillside and First Light Technology. A new user will have to reopen that facility, build a new plant or install a new, large septic system.
A windshield tour of the property, with people to remain in their vehicles, will be conducted at 4 p.m. June 25. Advance notice is required. Those interested must register for this tour prior to June 23 by sending an email to k.kline@senecacountyida.org.
The Request For Proposals document is available on the IDA website senecacountyida.org. Responses are due by 3 p.m. July 17.