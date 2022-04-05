TALLADEGA, Ala. — Greg Vincent, the former president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, is the new president of Talladega College, Alabama’s oldest private and historically black liberal arts college, HWS announced.
He joined Hobart and William Smith Colleges as president in 2017 after serving as vice president for diversity and community engagement, professor of community college leadership, and professor of law at the University of Texas. However, he resigned in 2018 following allegations surfaced that the dissertation for his doctorate from the Penn Graduate School of Education contained material that was not attributed properly.
The University of Pennsylvania ultimately ruled Vincent could retain his doctorate in education, so long as he made revisions.
“I resolved the issue with the University of Pennsylvania to the satisfaction of the faculty,” Vincent said in an Inside Higher Ed story. “There were some errors and changes to citation style — that was what the issue really was. I was asked to change one citation for another, and the faculty determined that my work made an original contribution and allowed me to go forward.”
The allegation came by way of an anonymous tip from an HWS professor.
Vincent, a 1983 graduate of Hobart, currently serves as executive director of the University of Kentucky Civil Rights and Education Initiative in collaboration with the NAACP and is also a professor at the UK Department of Educational Policy Studies and Evaluation.
In a video to the Talladega community, Vincent reflected on a Talladega education.
“I think about the newly freed men who had the vision and commitment and courage to establish an institution and educate generations to come — and to see that over 150 years later — that mission is still being executed with enthusiasm,” he said. “Understanding the sacred nature of that vision is very powerful to me and it is inspiring. My goal is to take that vision, take that commitment, take that courage, and empower future generations.”
He takes over the Talladega presidency July 1.
Vincent joined Kentucky in 2020 following his tenure as the 48th grand sire archon (CEO and chairman) of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (The Boulé), the nation’s oldest, Black Greek-lettered organization. Serving in that role from 2018-20, HWS said Vincent “executed the fraternity’s strategic plan and implemented robust agendas around social action, growth and expansion, and consequential philanthropy on behalf of Black people in the U.S. and the African diaspora.”
In 2016, Vincent played a major role in the case of Fisher v. University of Texas, in which the Supreme Court ruled to uphold the use of affirmative action in higher education.