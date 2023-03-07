GENEVA — Author, professor and political scientist Cedric Johnson will deliver a guest lecture, “Black Lives Matter, the Police and the Problem of Surplus Population,” on Wednesday in the Geneva Room of the Warren Hunting Smith Library.
The talk is free and open to the public.
Johnson, a former HWS professor, is a political science and African American studies professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago. According to HWS, he will “examine policing in the U.S. and the limitations of the critiques of it and proposals to reimagine it.” The Colleges said Johnson will discuss responses to “the ongoing policing crisis in the U.S.” in which “more and more Americans find themselves on the wrong side of the ‘thin blue line,’ ” arguing that solutions must “evolve from a mass rejection of racism towards a shared vision of the good society and public safety achieved through guaranteed economic security.”
According to HWS, Johnson’s teaching and research interests include African American political thought, neoliberal politics, and class analysis and race.
Johnson is the author most recently of “The Panthers Can’t Save Us Now” (Verso, 2022), which reprises the debate surrounding his essay cautioning against the perils of nostalgia and ethnic politics during Black Lives Matter’s first wave. His book “Revolutionaries to Race Leaders: Black Power and the Making of African American Politics” (University of Minnesota Press, 2007) was named the 2008 W.E.B. DuBois Outstanding Book of the Year by the National Conference of Black Political Scientists.