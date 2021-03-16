On the second-to-last day of February the Hobart College community lost a legend. Former Statesmen football coach Jack Daniels passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 84.
Daniels took over as head coach with one game remaining in 1980 and led the team for the following five years.
With a career record of 25-28-1, Daniels’ win-loss ratio may not be as star-studded or flashy as other Hobart coaches, but his work with the team was vital. Daniels turned around a declining football program and ended with four consecutive winning seasons.
His teams finished as high as second place in the ICAC standings, and his biggest win might have come against Ithaca during his final season as the head coach at Hobart.
“How loyal his alumni were to him and how much they cared about him,” former HWS athletic director Mike Hanna said in a phone call what he remembers about Daniels. “In my 47 years in college athletics, I don’t remember a coach who had that kind of loyalty. It really stood out, it was quite remarkable.”
Daniels and Hanna both officially came to Hobart at almost the same time in the spring of 1981.
Hanna, 75, grew up in Corry, Pa., still lives in Geneva and was the athletic director at Hobart for 37 years.
Daniels who grew up Erie, Pa., coached high school football before coming to Hobart and played against Hanna’s father’s high school football team.
Hanna and Daniels remained great friends throughout their lives, they even shared the same street in Geneva.
“Without Jack, I’m not sure how my first five years as an AD would have gone here. They wouldn’t as gone as well as they did with him here,” Hanna said.
During Daniels’ last season as head coach, he had Mike Cragg on his coaching staff.
Cragg, 61 — who is also from Corry, Pa. — currently lives a block away from Daniels in Geneva today.
The story goes that Daniels was looking to recruit quarterback Jon Fogle, who was on Cragg’s high school team while he was the head coach there.
Fogle and Cragg seemed to be a packaged deal. Cragg eventually became the head coach at Hobart and remains involved with HWS today, currently serving as the senior director of development for athletics following his 23 years as the head football coach.
Before taking the head coaching job in 1995, Cragg learned so much from Daniels during his one season being on his staff.
“How to organize practice better, like when I was in high school, you’re coaching both sides of the ball, you’re kind of doing everything,” Cragg said. “Well, when you get to college, you’re just coaching one group. To learn that from Jack, how he broke up the practice plan and to be able to make sure that we’re covering the special teams, trick situations, everything else, to make sure that we have everything covered before we go into a game was extremely helpful.”
Cragg also pointed out that Daniels helped with the whole recruiting process.
Cragg and Daniels turned out to be great friends as they played golf often during their free times.
“What a great person to learn from,” Cragg said. “He was somebody I looked up to in many ways. I only got to coach with him for one year, I learned a whole lot from him. He was just a great family man.”
“He was a football expert,” Hanna said. “He really knew the game. I lot of people know the game of football but not a lot of people know how to teach it. Jack, having the in-depth football knowledge, made him a terrific teacher. He had a way of sharing that knowledge with the players. But, he was a tough-love guy, he held his guys accountable.”
“He was a heck of a coach but an even better husband, father and grandpa,” Hanna added.
Some of the greats memories that both Cragg and Hanna came right on the Hobart campus.
For Cragg, he remembers one day at practice that he was assigned to make sure the running backs and offensive linemen were suppose to meet at a field where the Odell’s Apartments currently sit.
The RBs and OLs were supposed to meet at 3:55 and 1-2 minutes prior. Cragg remembers Daniels yelling across the field to make sure they got there faster.
The next day, Cragg made sure to get his players there extra early, but that also did not please Daniels because it was too early.
“Coach, you’re getting too hard to please,” what Cragg said Daniels that following day.
“You just keep working at it,” Daniels replied.
Hanna remembers a time where there was a staff meeting that Daniels had to attend.
With so many part-time assistant coaches who worked during the week, the only time they could meet was on Sunday evenings.
One time, Daniels was late to a meeting, something that never happened. Not only was Daniels late, but he was also locked out of the conference room.
Hanna remembers one of the assistant coaches having to let Daniels into the meeting with an embarrassing look on his face.
“One of those things that makes us human,” Hanna said on that memory. “We had a good laugh about that later. It was a Sunday, I don’t think he stopped apologizing until Wednesday.”
Hanna even remembers when his kids were 4 or 5 years old when Daniels was the head coach. Hanna remembers whenever he was busy with work, Coach Daniels would watch his kids and whenever he went to see them, his kids would be just sitting on Daniels’ lap.
“He was like a big brother to me,” Hanna said.
Daniels had great chemistry with his players, coaching staff and other head coaches at Hobart like former lacrosse head coach Dave Urick who was both the football and lacrosse head coach before Daniels took over as the man for football.
“It was Hobart’s good fortune to have Jack Daniels for the time that he was here because he certainly left his mark,” Hanna said. “He made a lifelong influence on those young men and his assistants. I needed people like Jack Daniels around me who had a lot of experience around me. He was a huge help to me as a young athletic director.”
Daniels did come back to help with special teams with the Hobart football program when Cragg was the head coach as Daniels’ grandson, Patrick “Fitz” O’Connell, who was on the team at the time as an offensive linemen. O’Connell graduated from Hobart in 2017.
Daniels was married to the former Carol Ann McLellan as they just celebrated their 60th anniversary in July 2020. They had three children Donna (graduated from William Smith in 1986), Jill (Pat) and Tag. Daniels also had seven grandchildren, Patrick “Fitz,” Stephen (Shauna), Abigail, Lauren (Steven), Isabelle, Paige, and Alexis; three sisters Jean Barth, Rita Baggett and Marilyn Metcalf; and several nieces and nephews.