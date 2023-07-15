HURON — As a member of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, a governing body that’s always been dominated by men, Laurie Crane was hardly a shrinking violet.
And, on a board where floor debate is a rare thing, Crane, who chaired the influential Government Operations Committee, was always willing to tell it like it is, a quality that drew the respect of her peers.
However, that forceful personality hardly defined Crane, the former Huron town supervisor who died June 24 after a long battle with cancer. She was 66.
For others, she was the caring nurse of nearly 25 years who held the hands of those taking their last breaths in the hospital. And, she was the fun-loving “Aunt Laurie” who loved nothing better than a good game of cards and lots of laughter.
Aunt Laurie is the name Karen Powell called Crane, who married her childhood sweetheart, John, in 1978. Huron’s clerk to the assessor and court clerk said Crane was her mother Cindy Powell’s cousin and “one of her dearest friends.”
“I had the pleasure of having her in my life since birth, then to have the privilege of working with her,” she said. “She has been family, a friend and co-worker. Not many have been lucky to call her all three. She has left a hole in so many hearts, but a smile on even more people’s faces. So the long thing I would say to her is thank you. Thank you for everything.”
Butler Supervisor Tom Mettler said his mother, Connie, is first cousins with Lori’s father, Art. Mettler said she and his mother were great friends, playing cards about a month before she passed.
“She wanted to play one last time,” he said.
The 1974 graduate of North Rose-Wolcott High School didn’t let her long breast cancer battle keep her down; Mettler said she was “still full of piss and vinegar” while facing her mortality.
“Lori just loved life, even after she was diagnosed,” he said. “It did not slow her down. She had some good years.”
As for her time in government, Mettler said Crane “always tried to do what was good for us all.”
He joked that when she learned he was going to run for Butler supervisor after Dave Spickerman retired, Crane, who served as Huron’s supervisor from 2008-19, asked him, “You sure you want to do that?”
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, said Crane “was one of the first supervisors I really connected with when I got on the Board of Supervisors. I saw her dedication to the people she represented. She did a great job and was very committed.”
The assemblyman noted her fierce advocacy for the county and shoreline communities during the floods of 2017 and ’19, causing millions of dollars in property damage, including in her coastal town of Huron.
She was a vocal opponent of Plan 2014, the lake level strategy that many say exacerbated shoreline flooding.
“She was very adamant about what was going to happen to Lake Ontario (prior to the plan being implemented),” he said.
Manktelow said he was grateful to have had a chance to sit and talk with her before her passing, admitting her death has had a big impact on him.
“It just broke my heart when I learned she had died,” he said.
Others saddened by her death include State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, whom Mettler noted came to Crane’s final birthday party last fall.
“Laurie Crane exemplified what it means to be a public servant — always putting others first and being there when needed,” Helming said in a statement. “She was a strong female leader I will always greatly admire, a fierce advocate for her constituents and her community of Huron and Wayne County. Laurie was my 2018 Woman of Distinction, an inspiration to so many. Always with a smile on her face, even while enduring life’s most monumental challenge. May her life of service and her kindness be an example to all of us. My heartfelt condolences to Laurie’s husband and children, her parents, and her entire family.”
Huron Town Clerk Tammy Vezzose noted Crane’s 18-year history with town government, featuring stints as assessor, deputy town clerk, town board member, and finally supervisor.
“Laurie served the town of Huron with honor, dedication and loyalty,” she said.
Vezzose praised her dedication to the residents she served.
“Laurie was the kind of supervisor who was there to help you out,” she said. “She gave them the time they deserved. When I became town clerk, she was willing to help me out, and her kindness is one of the qualities that endears you to her.”
Huron’s town clerk also noted Crane’s sense of humor and storytelling.
“I still cannot go into a Bill Gray’s and forget us leaving there and her getting into the back seat of the wrong vehicle,” Vezzose laughed. “The look on her face and the man in the front seat was priceless.”
Dave Scudder, who worked with Crane on the three-person Board of Assessors in Huron, called her “smart, caring to a fault and quite possibly the funniest storyteller I have ever known. … She encouraged me to be more human than I might otherwise have been.”
Scudder said she was a caring nurse as well, noting that when hospitalized at Rochester General Hospital, Crane interceded on his behalf on two occasions, including replacing an IV.
“She was the one who would spend the final moments with someone who was dying so that they would not be alone,” he said. “She was the only saint that I have known.”