WATERLOO — Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch is being sued by his former law clerk, who claims she was forced to resign because Porsch disapproved of her plans to care for a foster child.
The lawsuit was filed May 26 in federal court by the attorneys for Jessica Serrett of Geneva. She is being represented by Geneva-based attorney Greg Silverman and attorneys A.J. Bosman and Robert Strum; the latter are from the Bosman Law Firm in Oneida County.
In an email to the Times Friday, Silverman said he, Bosman and Strum had no comment on the lawsuit at this time.
Listed as defendants in the lawsuit are Porsch, Ronald Pawelczak, and other employees of the state court system. Pawelczak is the district executive for the 7th Judicial District of state Supreme Court.
Porsch issued the following statement Friday afternoon in response to an email from the Times:
“I categorically deny the plaintiff’s allegations and will ultimately be vindicated,” he said. “The plaintiff neglected to mention the Inspector General’s investigation and determination regarding her workplace conduct. I look forward to that information being made public.
“Without hesitation, I granted her request to work from home for a month to take care of the foster child. I did not discriminate against her. I did not do anything improper.”
Pawelczak did not respond to an email from the Times.
According to court papers obtained by the Times, Serrett was working primarily in the Hall of Justice in Monroe County when Porsch hired her in November 2021 as his law clerk and court attorney. That came after she handled foreclosure and landlord-tenant cases for courts in the 7th Judicial District, including Seneca County.
In the complaint, Serrett said she enjoyed her work in Seneca County and was praised by Porsch. However, Serrett’s attorneys said Porsch’s demeanor “radically changed” when Serrett disclosed her plans to foster an infant child.
According to court papers, Serrett and her husband were approved as foster parents for a baby who would be born addicted to drugs in early 2022. Serrett planned to take intermittent leave under the Family Medical and Leave Act, and on Jan. 18 she sent Porsch a text message detailed in court papers.
“I recently received notice that I might get placement of a foster infant (yet to be born). I wanted to let you know now, as I might need a few days off here and there,” the court papers read. “I don’t intend to take a ‘maternity leave’ of any kind so I don’t anticipate needing to change anything currently scheduled for foreclosures, etc. The child will be born addicted so I might need a few days in a row here and there in the first month. I have plenty of vacation time but I wanted to let you know in advance. If it’s a problem we could refuse the placement.”
According to the complaint, Porsch began avoiding Serrett and “appeared agitated when Plaintiff (Serrett) cautiously and respectfully pointed out that he likely misapplied the law on two separate occasions.”
In the court paperwork, Serrett picked up the foster child Feb. 4; the following day, Porsch sent an email to Serrett saying there was a “crisis” with state Supreme Court cases that needed to be turned around quickly.
According to court papers, after reading the email Serrett texted Porsch’s secretary, who was copied on the email, and said she (Serrett) felt “sick” after reading Porsch’s email and she “definitely can’t lose my job over it all.”
Serrett then declined to take in the foster child in an attempt to save her job, according to the complaint.
According to court papers, Porsch continued his “hostility and silent treatment” toward Serrett and later asked for her resignation. In the complaint, Serrett claimed that if she did not sign a drafted resignation letter she would be fired, and Porsch provided no explanation for his decision.
“Plaintiff reluctantly signed the resignation letter,” the court paperwork reads.
According to the complaint, the court system told the state Department of Labor that Serrett was terminated because she had not received a covid vaccine. Serrett said she had received two doses of the vaccine.
Serrett claims her rights were violated under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which provides for a constitutional right “to have and care for children.” She also is suing under New York State Human Rights Law and under the Family and Medical Leave Act.