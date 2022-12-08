CANANDAIGUA — Former Mayor Ellen Polimeni is back on City Council, albeit due to unfortunate circumstances.
Polimeni, a Democrat, served on Council from 1981-91. She was mayor from 1991 to 2019, when she was defeated in a bid for a fifth term by current Mayor Bob Palumbo, a Republican.
During her tenure, Polimeni headed a Council that included friend, neighbor and fellow Democrat Nick Cutri, the Ward 1 Councilor for nearly 20 years. Cutri, 75, was diagnosed with cancer and submitted a letter of resignation Nov. 3, effective Jan. 1, 2023. In that letter, he asked Council to appoint Polimeni to his seat.
Cutri lost his battle with cancer Nov. 6, creating an immediate vacancy. Democrats, who hold eight of the nine Council seats, honored their colleague’s wishes and named Polimeni as Ward 1 councilor.
City Manager John Goodwin said he read a letter from Cutri into the record at the Nov. 3 Council meeting that echoed Cutri’s wishes.
“Nick had been battling cancer and, unfortunately, Nick lost his battle with cancer,” Goodwin said. “Council appointed Polimeni at that meeting, and she was sworn in on Nov. 14.
“Ellen stated that she only agreed to fill the seat as Nick asked her to do so. She said she does not intend to run and she will only be on City Council until Dec. 31, 2023.”
“I enjoy representing Ward 1 on City Council. I’m just saddened by the way it came about,’’ Polimeni said.
“Nick Cutri was a good neighbor and friend. H ran for Council twice at my urging and provided the city exemplary service. I told him I would fill the remainder of his term,’’ she added.
• Meanwhile, Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, with a vote on adoption of a 2023 city budget topping the agenda. Council also is expected to OK allocations of budgeted funds to The Salvation Army Phoenix Program, the Ontario County Humane Society, the Business Improvement District, Finger Lakes Television, the Ontario County Historical Society, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, Colony Caregivers, Pathstone, and Habitat for Humanity.