GENEVA — The future of the city’s police review board appeared doomed when City Council voted 6-3 against an appeal of a state Supreme Court justice’s ruling overturning the local law that created the body.
However, seven former members of the group are prepared to do what Council would not.
On Tuesday, those seven filed motions to intervene and to appeal Judge Craig Doran’s April 11 ruling against Local Law 1-2021, the legislation that created the panel charged with hearing misconduct complaints against city police.
The motion to intervene needed to be filed with Doran within 30 days of his decision. If Doran rejects the motion to intervene, the seven former PRB members said lawyers can appeal that decision to the state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, in Rochester. It is that court that ultimately would hear the appeal, they noted.
Former PRB chair Jessica Farrell, former PRB vice chair Theresa Johnson, and former PRB members Carrie Corron, Amaris Elliott-Engel, Charles King, Ahmad Whitfield, and Wil Wolf said they have retained free legal legal representation from local attorneys Andrew Spink and Greg Silverman. In an 11-page motion, the attorneys argue that the group has the legal right, or standing, to appeal Doran’s decision that nullified the PRB.
Spink is a former alternate on the PRB.
“As Genevans who were appointed to the PRB by our democratically elected City Council, we have a responsibility to our community — to both the police and our fellow residents — to advocate for the existence of a fair and impartial system for submitting and reviewing complaints of police misconduct,” Farrell said. “Through our work over the last 10-plus months, we have heard from a number of members of our community who wanted to submit complaints. As former members of the board, we are in a unique position to assert we have standing to intervene and appeal, and we owe it to the members of our community who can’t make the same argument to use that opportunity.”
“This appeal will not drain the city of any time or resources, as we are pursuing this course of action independent of the city,” Wolf added.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the city had not responded to a request for comment.
King urged City Council last week to consider Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera’s proposal to create a police accountability committee. That measure was rejected.
“I’ve been advocating for City Council to find and create other avenues to increase police accountability and transparency in Geneva,” King said. “I continue to hope that City Council will take action on this issue.”
The former PRB members said they are “confident that the judge will uphold their standing in the case and grant their motion to intervene and appeal. It should be noted that the standing of a nearly identical civilian review board in Syracuse to bring court action was upheld by the same appellate court that will hear this appeal.” They are seeking to intervene in the case “to defend the very validity of the law, preserve their existence as a board, and vindicate their rights to carry out the functions of Local Law 1-2021,” according to their motion filed May 10.
“The Geneva City Council’s decision not to pursue an appeal caused there to be an absence of any party willing to defend the existence of the PRB,” the filing states. The “intervention is allowed when the failure of a party to prosecute an appeal affects the substantive rights of a non-party,” lawyers argue in the motion.
Elliott-Engel, an attorney, thinks the legal action is worth the effort.
“It has been one of the great honors of my life to work with the other former appointees to the Geneva Police Review Board because of their integrity, intelligence, and diligence,” she said. “City Council chose well in its appointees; the work we did to build a body that would garner legitimacy with Geneva Police Department and the citizens with concerns about the GPD should not be wasted.
“As an attorney, I also note that there are significant merits to the appeal. The court that will hear this appeal upheld a similar body to the PRB in Syracuse that also only advises about recommended discipline and changes in policy.”