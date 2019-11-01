ROCHESTER — A former athletic trainer in the Phelps-Clifton Springs school district has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Austin Pratt, 30, of Conesus, was charged Thursday in a five-count indictment with enticement of a minor; production, receipt, and possession of child pornography; and transfer of obscene matter to a minor. The indictment was announced in a press release by James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars.
Pratt also faces sexual abuse charges in Livingston County.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Marangola said on Jan. 12 state police were told by the parents of a teenage girl that they found numerous text messages on their daughter’s phone from Pratt, her school athletic trainer at Geneseo. Questioned by state police, the girl said Pratt began texting her last November. Simple texts regarding an injury the girl suffered led to nude photographs being exchanged between the two using Instagram.
Some of the text messages between Pratt and the teen included:
• “I seriously cannot stop thinking about you or wanting you. This is crazy to me for only knowing you for a few weeks and I’m not sure how to navigate these feelings as I’m obviously married and our age difference which plays a huge role in all this. I love talking to you and being around you and all I want is to be with you. I hate the fact that I am 16 years older than you and that we have to hide and be sneaky.”
• “Nothing would happen to you lol. My life would be ruined.” The girl responded “You get divorce papers and 20 years in jail.” Pratt responded “Yuppppp... gotta be super sneaky.”
According to the complaint, Pratt and the girl had sex on Jan. 7 at the girl’s home.
Pratt was charged by state police in January with felony counts of third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act, along with a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Police said at the time of the alleged incident with the girl, Pratt was working in the Geneseo school district through a contract with UR Medicine Thompson Health, and also working for the Phelps-Clifton Springs and Bloomfield school districts through similar contracts with Thompson.
Thompson fired Pratt immediately after his arrest. Midlakes and Bloomfield school officials said there were no instances of improper behavior with their students.
Pratt was arraigned on the new charges in federal court and released on conditions.
The Rochester office of the FBI and the Livingston County District Attorney’s Office assisted state police in their investigation.