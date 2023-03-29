GENEVA — Former NBA player Chris Herren will be in Geneva April 20 to speak to students and community members about his struggles with addiction.
Herren spent two seasons in the NBA — including one with his hometown team, the Boston Celtics — and seven seasons overseas before losing it all to his addiction.
In a press release announcing Herren’s appearance, the district said that with the “unwavering support of his family and friends,” Herren has been sober since Aug. 1, 2008. He will share his story with Geneva High School students at 1 p.m. April 20 and again with students, families, and community members during a public presentation at 7 p.m. the same day in the high school auditorium.
The district noted that Herren’s recovery journey has been documented in the bestselling memoir “Basketball Junkie,” the Emmy-nominated ESPN Films documentary “Unguarded,” and in countless local, national, and international stories by the New York Times, Boston Globe and Sports Illustrated, among others.
The district said Herren has spoken to more than 1 million students and community members, sparking honest discussions about substance-use disorder and wellness.