NEWARK — The village’s former mayor is returning to politics.
Peter Blandino, who served three terms as Newark mayor before stepping down six years ago, is running on the Democratic line for one of two open trustee seats, according to the Arcadia Democratic Committee.
He will appear on the ballot with Steven DeRenzo, who the committee said worked for the state Department of Labor until his retirement in 2018.
The pair also will have independent lines on the Nov. 3 ballot.
They will be running against Republicans Chris Burgess and Emily Howard, who were selected at a caucus last Thursday. Incumbent trustees {span}Al Schober and Rebecca Vermeulen have decided not to seek reelection.{/span}
A native of Lyons, Blandino studied business administration and accounting at Rochester Business Institute and was a financial accountant at American Can Company in Fairport before moving into management and plant supervision. He later worked for the Borden Company in can operations in Lyons and later served as plant manager at Seneca Foods in Marion before retiring in 2007.
Blandino was mayor from 2001 to 2014 and before that was a village trustee.
“During my 13 years as mayor, I learned all aspects of operation for the village government,” he said. “As trustee, I will use this knowledge to be helpful and accountable to our village residents. I promise my 100 percent commitment and dedication to serve the village of Newark.”
DeRenzo is a lifelong county resident, growing up in Clyde. He has a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam and a master’s in psychology from SUNY Geneseo. He first served as an employment counselor in Newark for the Department of Labor, where he conducted individual and group counseling sessions involving testing, training and job development.
He later became a supervisor for the state’s apprenticeship training program. This involved serving as a consultant and liaison between the Department of Labor and local trade unions, manufacturers, vocational training providers, community colleges, local government entities and other public businesses.
DeRenzo sees his run for village trustee as a continuation of a career in public service.
“Throughout my career I’ve demonstrated the ability to work with others as part of a team,” he said. “I take the time to understand all sides of a situation and work toward resolutions that are fair and effective. I look forward to working with the Village Board to use these skills to better our wonderful village.”
In a release, the committee said Blandino and DeRenzo “are committed to working with Mayor (Jonathan) Taylor and the current trustees to support our local businesses, provide greater public programming for children and families and be accessible and transparent for all village residents.”
For more information about the candidates, contact Allison Kirsch at arcadiagrassroots@gmail.com.