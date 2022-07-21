NEWARK — The village’s former police chief, Dave Christler, is looking to unseat incumbent Jonathan Taylor in the race for mayor.
After losing to Taylor in the Republican primary in June, 92-67, Christler gained a spot on the Conservative line in the November election in a 9-4 win at the party’s caucus last week.
Also losing at the Conservative caucus in the village courtroom were longtime trustees Stu Blodgett and Bob Bendix. They lost to former mayor Peter Blandino and Steve Vanderbrook, a former village highway superintendent and engineer. However, Blodgett and Bendix will be on the November ballot, as they won nominations at the GOP caucus as well.
Christler retired as Newark police chief in 2018 after serving the office more than 10 years following a 32-year career with the state police, including a stint as deputy superintendent. He is currently director of training for the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Training Academy in Canandaigua.
In a press release, Christler said he and his running mates would be “full time public servants” with daytime availability and accessibility.
He said the Village Board has not demonstrated support for the police department.
“Crime in Newark continues to rise, while our police department has been quietly defunded by the Village Board, purposely leaving two police officers and one investigator’s position unfilled,” he said. “Once elected, we will immediately fill those positions and bring the police department to full strength and back to the 2014 staffing levels. People live and raise their families in communities expecting they will be safe, and we will ensure that they are.”
He added: “The current Village Board has lost touch with what the people need. There is a failure to communicate with the average resident who has seen drive-by by shootings, robberies, home invasions, drug sales, traffic violations and wholesale use of commercial grade fireworks spin out of control. We need to reduce the crime rate and restore the quality of life for all residents living in Newark.”
He also said the village has yet to come to agreement on a new contract with the union representing police officers after more than two years and that the Village Board is wasting money by hiring an outside firm to negotiate on its behalf.
Christler claimed morale in village operations “may be at an all-time low. Our village employees including the police department, the DPW and our volunteer fire department need to be respected and appreciated.”
He said the Village Board spent $40,000 to put cameras in the fire and police departments, along with vehicle locators in their cars and trucks.
Taylor, who is seeking his third four-year term, said Christler’s characterization of safety in the village and of a lack of support for police is inaccurate.
He said the crime rate in the village is lower than it was in 2014.
“It’s unfair that some have to take a negative tone and put out a false narrative,” he said.
As for police positions, Taylor said the department will be restored to 2014 levels once the Village Board hires a new chief.
“We’re getting closer (to hiring a chief),” he said, without providing a time-frame for when that might happen.
“This year’s police budget of $2.7 million is the highest ever,” he added. “We’re going to invest in public safety and continue to invest.”
As for the cameras and other monitoring equipment, Taylor said the village is “trying to protect their assets and liabilities. We have a lot of expensive equipment. It’s not because we don’t trust (employees). These are things that other communities have done.”
Taylor said he had a good working relationship with Christler when he was police chief.
“We’ve always kept it professional and kept it village first,” he said. “I’m happy to be on the ballot and that the Republicans gave me the nomination.”
The three Conservative-endorsed candidates said they “would need no time to begin the positive change needed.”