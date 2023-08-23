WOLCOTT — A former North Rose-Wolcott Middle School teacher has been arrested for allegedly subjecting a student to sexual contact.
Anthony Gill, 33, of Rochester, was charged Tuesday by the Wayne County sheriff’s office with misdemeanor counts of second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Gill was arrested following a complaint and subsequent investigation. He is accused of touching the student inappropriately.
In a statement on the school district website, officials said Gill, a probationary teacher, was placed on administrative leave immediately in March, when officials first learned of student concerns. He did not return to the classroom.
“Upon learning of student concerns, law enforcement was immediately contacted and involved, parents of students interviewed were contacted and the district completed and promptly filed with the New York State Education Department the mandatory moral character report and report of child abuse in an educational setting,” the statement said. “Mr. Gill’s employment terminated in March 2023, following the district’s investigation and within days of the district first learning of concerns related to Mr. Gill. The district is steadfast in taking all actions to keep students safe.”
Officials said Gill was in his second year in the district and passed a mandatory background check and employment screening before he was hired. That screening included a search of the state Sex Offender Registry.
“That screening came through with the approval from the state Education Department,” the statement said.
Gill was released with an appearance ticket to Wolcott Village Court.
District officials said people with information on the case or concerns should contact Lt. Joe Croft, chief deputy of the sheriff’s office, at 315-946-5783.