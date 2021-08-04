PENN YAN — Prison time is possible for a former employee at a well-known senior citizens apartment complex who admitted stealing more than $108,000.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Amy Wetmore, previously known as Amy MacKerchar, pleaded guilty recently to felony counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, and forgery. She is scheduled to be sentenced to a maximum of 3-9 years in prison, although the sentence could be for less time, including restitution.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 21.
Wetmore, 42, was arrested last September following a nearly two-year investigation by state police into theft and fraudulent conduct while she was director of the enriched housing program at St. Mark’s Terrace. The multi-story, independent living complex has been on the corner of Chapel and Liberty streets in the Penn Yan for decades.
Jason Wood, an investigator with the state police barracks in Horseheads, said the investigation began in October 2018 when police were contacted by St. Mark’s officials. Wetmore was suspended from her job last September and later fired.
Casella added that Wetmore, who was living in Penn Yan at the time of the thefts but has since moved to Phelps, stole more than $108,000 from residents, the housing program, and others.
Wetmore was indicted on 54 counts, including felonies and misdemeanors, by a Yates County Grand Jury.
St. Mark’s officials said since the investigation, they have improved internal controls over finances to prevent a similar occurrence.