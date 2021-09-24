PENN YAN — A former employee at a well-known senior citizens apartment complex in this Yates County village was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Judge Jason Cook sentenced Amy Wetmore, previously known as Amy MacKerchar, to 3-9 years in prison on felony counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, and forgery. She pleaded guilty to those charges in August.
Wetmore, 42, was arrested last year following a nearly two-year investigation by state police into theft and fraudulent conduct while she was director of the enriched housing program at St. Mark’s Terrace. The multi-story, independent living complex has been on the corner of Chapel and Liberty streets in Penn Yan for decades.
Jason Wood, an investigator with the state police barracks in Horseheads, said the investigation began in October 2018, when police were contacted by St. Mark’s officials. Wetmore was suspended from her job last year and later fired.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Wetmore, who was living in Penn Yan at the time of the thefts but later moved to Phelps, stole more than $108,000 from residents, the housing program, and others. The sentence also includes restitution.
St. Mark’s officials said since the investigation, they have improved internal controls over finances to prevent a similar occurrence.