POTTER — The former clerk and tax collector for this Yates County town was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing nearly $24,000.
Julie A. Brown, 49, was charged with felony counts of grand larceny, corrupting the government, tampering with public records, and scheme to defraud, as well as a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.
Brown’s arrest was announced Monday in a press release by county Sheriff Ron Spike, District Attorney Todd Casella and state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. She recently was indicted by a county Grand Jury.
Brown is accused of embezzling cash payments made to the town for property taxes and fees including marriage licenses, dog licenses, hunting permits, and building permits. She was employed by the town from January 2018 to May 2019, when she resigned.
“A public office is a public trust, and when an official allegedly violates their oath of office for personal gain they must be brought to justice,” Spike said in the press release.
“Ms. Brown violated the trust of her community by allegedly diverting nearly $24,000 in town funds to subsidize her personal lifestyle ... Brown’s actions were exposed and she is being held accountable for her abuse of taxpayer funds,” DiNapoli added.
Brown was arraigned Monday in county court and released on her own recognizance, as the charges are not eligible for bail.