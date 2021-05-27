PENN YAN — The town of Potter’s former clerk and tax collector was sentenced to jail Tuesday for stealing nearly $27,000 in public funds for her personal use.
Yates County Judge Jason Cook sentenced Julie Brown to six months in jail after she pleaded guilty to felony charges of grand larceny, corrupting the government, tampering with public records, and scheme to defraud, as well as a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.
Brown’s sentence was announced in a news release issued by the state Comptroller’s Office.
“When a public servant steals taxpayer funds, it damages the public’s trust in government,” Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said in the release. “Ms. Brown took advantage of the trust placed in her and now has been held responsible for her crimes.”
Brown, 49, was arrested in November following an investigation involving the county sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, and comptroller’s office. She admitted embezzling cash payments made to the town for property taxes and fees that included marriage licenses, dog licenses, hunting permits, and building permits.
Brown was employed by the town from January 2018 to May 2019, when she resigned. DiNapoli said Brown used the stolen money to support her personal lifestyle, including trips to casinos and gambling websites.
In addition to the jail time, Brown will be on probation for five years and will have to pay the money back. District Attorney Todd Casella previously said Brown paid $20,000 in restitution at the time of her plea, with the rest of the money to be paid back over time.
“A public office is a public trust, and regrettably this town clerk acted contrary to their oath,” Sheriff Ron Spike said in the release.