PENN YAN — Just minutes before his trial was set to begin, a former local resident pleaded guilty to his part in a home invasion.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Rucianno O’Malley pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of attempted burglary. Judge Jason Cook is scheduled to sentence O’Malley May 31 to a prison term of 3½-6 years.
Penn Yan police arrested O’Malley, of Canandaigua, following the October 2020 incident on Elm Street. Police said O’Malley and a Rochester man, Trevaughn Morgan, drove from Rochester to Penn Yan to rob people of money and marijuana. Morgan displayed a gun and threatened to shoot the residents. Police Chief Tom Dunham said children were in the home, the youngest being about 5.
Dunham said O’Malley was identified by witnesses after the suspects fled the scene. He was arrested several hours later by state police and Ontario County deputies in Canandaigua.
Morgan was arrested at his Rochester home about a month later. Casella said Morgan had a previous felony conviction.
Morgan pleaded guilty to a felony robbery charge last year and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.