ROCHESTER — A former substitute teacher in the Penn Yan school district has been sentenced to prison on a child pornography charge.
Jeffrey Maciejewski, 26, of Penn Yan, was sentenced Thursday in federal court to two years in prison followed by five years of parole for possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.
The sentence was announced in a press release issued by the office of James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who handled the case, said the Los Angeles office of the FBI executed a search warrant at a home in California in May 2018. Agents seized a number of electronic items containing child pornography.
A resident at the house admitted using social networking sites such as Kik and Live.me to trade child pornography with others over the internet. Based on that information, investigators identified several people — including Maciejewski — who were actively involved in the child pornography trade.
The information was sent to the Corning office of the FBI. Agents there, with assistance from Penn Yan police, identified Maciejewski as a substitute teacher in Penn Yan.
Rossi said agents acted quickly to get search warrants and find Maciejewski, who was interviewed at the school district’s offices.
During the interview, Rossi said Maciejewski confessed that he traded child pornography using social networking sites that included a cloud storage service, “Mega,” which is based in New Zealand.
With the help of the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs, investigators obtained the contents of Maciejewski’s Mega account. It contained hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, Rossi said.
Maciejewski’s electronic devices were also examined forensically. Rossi said Maciejewski possessed more than 600 images and videos of child pornography, some of which depicted the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.
In a statement sent to school district parents and area media after Maciejewski pleaded guilty to the charge in December, Superintendent Howard Dennis said Maciejewski’s employment was terminated as soon as district officials became aware of the investigation.