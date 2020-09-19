PENN YAN — State police say a former employee at a well-known senior citizens apartment complex in the village allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from the facility.
Amy MacKerchar, 41, of Phelps, was charged Thursday by state police with felony counts of grand larceny and forgery. The most serious charge, second-degree grand larceny, is a class C felony.
Jason Wood, an investigator with the state police barracks in Horseheads, said the investigation began in October 2018 when police were contacted by officials from St. Mark’s Terrace, a non-profit organization sponsored by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. The multi-story, independent living complex has been on the corner of Chapel and Liberty streets in the village for decades.
MacKerchar, formerly of Penn Yan, was the enriched program housing director at St. Mark’s Terrace. Debra Hafleigh, director of St. Mark’s Terrace HDF Corp., said MacKerchar was fired from St. Mark’s Nov. 9, 2018.
“St. Mark’s Terrace takes this incident extremely seriously,” Hafleigh said in an email, adding the organization has cooperated with state police and the DA’s since the beginning of the investigation and will continue to do so. “We care deeply about our community here, and our top priority continues to be our residents.”
Hafleigh deferred questions about the investigation to state police and the Yates County District Attorney’s office.
Neither DA Todd Casella nor Wood wound say how much money MacKerchar is accused of stealing, other than to say the minimum amount for second-degree grand larceny is $50,000.
“It’s a considerable amount,” Casella said.
MacKerchar was released on her own recognizance. She will answer the charges in county court.