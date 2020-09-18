PENN YAN — State police say a former employee at a well-known senior citizens apartment complex in the village allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from the facility.
Amy MacKerchar, 41, of Phelps, was charged Thursday by state police with felony counts of grand larceny and forgery. The most serious charge, second-degree grand larceny, is a class C felony.
MacKerchar is accused of stealing at least $50,000 from St. Mark's Terrace, a non-profit organization sponsored by St. Mark's Episcopal Church. The multi-story, independent living complex has been on the corner of Chapel and Liberty streets in the village for decades.