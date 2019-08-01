COOPERSTOWN — A former Seneca County assistant district attorney who prosecuted one of the county’s most famous trials has been honored by a state organization.
Bob Mascari, now chief assistant DA in Madison County, was recently named 2019 Prosecutor of the Year by the New York Prosecutors Training Institute. He received the award July 13 during the state district attorneys’ conference in Cooperstown.
“It was a great honor to be recognized by fellow prosecutors from across New York state,” Mascari wrote in an email to the Finger Lakes Times. “I will continue to work hard to be the best prosecutor I can be and to seek justice for victims and defendants.”
Mascari was nominated for the award by Madison County DA Bill Gabor, who cited Mascari’s 25-year career as a prosecutor. Mascari, who was Seneca County first assistant DA from 2000-08, has been Madison County’s chief assistant DA since then.
Mascari started his prosecutorial career in Onondaga County, where he eventually handled drug prosecutions and homicides.
In Seneca County, Mascari was part of the team of prosecutors and police that investigated and successfully prosecuted Eric Parsons for the arson/murder of his wife and four children in Romulus in 2001. His efforts in the Parsons case led to him receiving the 2003 Arson Prosecutor of the Year award from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
In 2010, while in Madison County, Mascari successfully prosecuted the cold-case murder against Chauncy Winchell for his 2008 execution-style killing of Mark Murray. That happened in the city of Oneida.
Gabor said Mascari has been a leader in Madison County in the centralized-arraignment discussion, and a key player in the state for the soon-to-be-enacted reforms involving criminal justice, including bail and faster discovery requirements.
Gabor added that Mascari has brought the Madison County’s DA office into the 21st century by starting a paperless filing system, and is now considered an expert in the state on that subject. Mascari is also much sought after by other DA offices for this expertise, and teaches courses at the New York Prosecutors Training Institute Summer College at Syracuse University, and SUNY Morrisville.
“While I am blessed to be in Madison County with a great district attorney, amazing coworkers, wonderful law enforcement, and terrific people, there is not a day that goes by that I don’t miss Seneca County and the people. It was an honor to serve the community for eight years,” Mascari said in the email. “I hope anyone who remembers me knows I tried my best. A large part of me continues to wish that things had worked out differently and that I was still there. While I’ll never forget my time and the people in Seneca County, I am not much of one to look backward, because there is still so much to try to accomplish.”
