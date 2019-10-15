WATERLOO — Former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds has been indicted on 10 low-level felony charges.
Deeds was named in a sealed indictment handed up by a Seneca County Grand Jury. She is charged with eight counts of falsifying business records, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, and one count of defrauding the government. All are class E felonies punishable by up to four years in prison on each count.
Deeds, who was accompanied by former County Manager John Sheppard Tuesday, entered a not-guilty plea in Seneca County Court before Judge Daniel Doyle and was released on her own recognizance. Pretrial motions will be argued Dec. 10.