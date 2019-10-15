WATERLOO — Former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds has been indicted on 10 low-level felony charges.

Deeds was named in a sealed indictment handed up by a Seneca County Grand Jury. She is charged with eight counts of falsifying business records, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, and one count of defrauding the government. All are class E felonies punishable by up to four years in prison on each count.

Deeds, who was accompanied by former County Manager John Sheppard Tuesday, entered a not-guilty plea in Seneca County Court before Judge Daniel Doyle and was released on her own recognizance. Pretrial motions will be argued Dec. 10.

See more on this story in Wednesday's edition of the Times.

