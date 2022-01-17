WATERLOO — Former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds is scheduled to go on trial Jan. 24 in Seneca County Court, more than two years after her indictment on seven felony charges and one misdemeanor.
Proceedings that day are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24. Deeds, 46, must decide if she wants a bench trial or a jury trial that day.
She faces these class E felony charges, stemming from a county Grand Jury indictment handed up Oct. 3, 2019:
• Five counts of falsifying business records.
• One count of fourth-degree grand larceny.
• One count of defrauding the government.
She also is charged with one count of official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor.
The indictment, which followed a Seneca County sheriff’s office investigation initiated by the Board of Supervisors in 2018, alleged Deeds falsified her time cards related to hours worked in 2018-19. Those cards indicated she was at work when she wasn’t. She is charged with being paid more than $2,000 she was not entitled to receive.
Deeds resigned in July 2019. She pleaded innocent to the charges and has been free on her own recognizance since her arraignment.
Her attorney, James Doyle of Rochester, has asked for numerous delays in the case related to pretrial motions and discovery. The Covid-19 pandemic also contributed to the delays.
Former County Manager John Sheppard, who hired Deeds, was indicted on one count of official misconduct at the same time as Deeds. He is accused of disciplining county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor improperly.
Sheppard, also free on his own recognizance, resigned in August 2018. His case is pending in Waterloo Village Court, although he is scheduled for a court appearance at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Doyle also represents Sheppard.
Deeds and Sheppard married in the summer of 2020.