WATERLOO — The misdemeanor charge against former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard is nearly 2 years old.
He was indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury Oct. 3, 2019, on a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct. Sheppard, who resigned in August 2019, is accused of improperly disciplining county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor.
The case has been in Waterloo Village Court ever since, with numerous adjournments requested by defense attorney James Doyle of Rochester. The case is at the pretrial motion stage.
The latest delay occurred Thursday(July 22). The case was adjourned until 7 p.m. Sept. 21 before Village Justice Conrad Struzik.
Sheppard remains free on his own recognizance.