WATERLOO — Pretrial motions in the oft-delayed case against former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard are scheduled — tentatively — for 5 p.m. Aug. 19 in Village Court.
Sheppard, who resigned in August 2018, was indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury on a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct Oct. 15, 2019. The charge was in connection to disciplinary actions taken against county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor.
Sheppard, who remains free on his own recognizance, entered a plea of not guilty Nov. 21, 2019. Further court action has been delayed several times since then.
Sheppard’s court appearance will be in Waterloo Town Court, which is hosting Village Court matters on a temporary basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Village Justice Conrad Struzik will preside.
The county Board of Supervisors authorized an investigation into actions taken by Sheppard and former county Finance Director Brandi Deeds in the fall of 2018; that probe was done by the sheriff’s office. The findings were presented to the District Attorney’s Office, who presented it to the grand jury.
Deeds was indicted on 10 counts, including nine felonies. She was charged with seven counts of falsifying business records, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, one count of defrauding the government, and a misdemeanor count of official misconduct. Her charges relate to allegedly falsifying time cards in 2017 and ’18, indicating she was at work when she wasn’t.
Deeds, whose case is pending, also resigned in 2018.