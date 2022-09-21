WATERLOO — Nearly three years ago, former Seneca County manager John Sheppard was indicted by a county grand jury on a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct. Sheppard is accused of improperly imposing discipline on Melissa Taylor, who was serving as the county’s emergency management director at the time.
He pleaded not guilty. After numerous delays caused by a combination of factors, his trial is underway in Waterloo Village Court.
A six-member jury and two alternates were selected Monday and opening statements given. Witness testimony began Tuesday before Village Justice Conrad Struzik.
Prosecuting witnesses were set to take the stand Wednesday at 9 a.m. Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz has a list of 14 prospective witnesses, including current County Manager Mitch Rowe.
There will be no court Thursday due to a scheduling conflict. Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.
Sheppard is being represented by attorney James Doyle of Rochester.
Sheppard resigned from his job in August 2018. He was indicted in October 2019.