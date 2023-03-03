WATERLOO — Former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard was sentenced Wednesday in Village Court to three years of probation.
After a five-day trial that ended Sept. 26, 2022, a six-member village jury found Sheppard guilty of a single charge of official misconduct for disciplining Seneca County Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor improperly.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz asked Village Justice Conrad Struzik to sentence Sheppard to probation and 120 hours of community service, and pay restitution to Taylor. Sheppard’s attorney, James Doyle of Rochester, asked for a conditional discharge only.
Struzik sentenced Sheppard to three years probation to be served in Ontario County. Sheppard now lives in Victor. The possible penalties for official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor, include probation, community service, conditional discharge, or up to a year in jail.
Doyle said he would appeal the conviction and sentence.
Struzik ordered a hearing to determine the issue of restitution to Taylor, who left her job with Seneca County after Sheppard disciplined her. She returned after Sheppard resigned in August 2019.
Sheppard was town of Seneca supervisor when he was hired as county manager in 2018. The Board of Supervisors voted to have the sheriff’s office investigate Sheppard’s actions, which ultimately led a county grand jury indicting him on the one charge.
That same grand jury also indicted former county Finance Director Brandi Deeds on several felony charges. She was found not guilty of all charges following a non-jury trial before Acting Seneca County Judge Dan Doyle in January 2022.
Sheppard and Deeds were married in June 2020.