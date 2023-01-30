WATERLOO — Former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard’s sentencing in Waterloo Town Court has been pushed back to March 1.
Sheppard was set to be sentenced on a Class A misdemeanor charge of official misconduct Feb. 7. However, Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Sheppard did not make contact with the county Probation Department in a timely manner to allow the preparation of a presentencing report for Town Justice Conrad Struzik to consider.
Sheppard was convicted by a six-member Waterloo Village Court jury, following a five-day trial, Sept. 25, 2022. He was found guilty of acting improperly regarding disciplinary action taken against county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor in 2018.
Sheppard pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial.
He was indicted by a grand jury on the charge in October 2019. He resigned as county manager in August 2019.