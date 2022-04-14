WATERLOO — More than two years after his indictment, former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard will have his misdemeanor charge decided by a jury.
Sheppard and his attorney, James Doyle of Rochester, appeared in Village Court April 6 to enter a plea or ask for a trial. Sheppard chose to seek a trial on a single Class A misdemeanor charge of official misconduct, for which he was indicted by a county Grand Jury Oct. 3, 2019, following a year-long investigation by the Seneca County sheriff’s office.
The Times was unable to determine Wednesday if it would be a jury or bench trial.
Sheppard’s case has been in Village Court since his indictment, to which he has pleaded not guilty. He is charged with official misconduct in connection with disciplinary action he took against county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor. The investigation was ordered by the county Board of Supervisors Aug. 19, 2018.
Sheppard, the former Seneca town supervisor in adjoining Ontario County, was appointed county manager in 2015 and reappointed in 2017. He resigned in August 2018.