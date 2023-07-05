MILO — The former owner of a popular Seneca Lake business faces a felony assault charge for allegedly driving drunk and hitting a van with eight people inside, causing numerous injuries.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Mark J. Cronin, 53, of Horseheads, Chemung County, was driving east in a pickup truck on Second Milo Road when he allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Bath Road and hit a van driven by Zachary Bailey, 23, of Dundee. The impact caused the van to roll over.
Bailey’s wife, Kacie Bailey, 24, and six minors ranging in age from nine months to 16 years old were passengers in the van. The minors were not named by police, but Spike said several were listed in serious condition Wednesday morning at area hospitals. Some are the Baileys’ children, Spike noted.
Zachary and Kacie Bailey suffered less serious injuries. Spike said everyone in the van was taken by multiple ambulances and medical helicopters to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester or Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, depending on the severity of their injuries.
Spike said Cronin, the former co-owner of the Showboat Motel near Himrod, suffered no apparent injuries and was arrested at the scene. He was charged with first-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Cronin was arraigned at the county jail and remanded in lieu of $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond. Spike said Cronin is scheduled to answer the charges July 11 in Milo Town Court, although the case eventually will be handled in county court since a felony is involved.