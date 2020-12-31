TYRE — In 42 years of service as town clerk, Elizabeth “Tootie” Sutterby has handed out a lot of hunting, fishing, dog and marriage licenses and typed up a massive amount of board meeting minutes.
The Town Board has recognized Sutterby with a plaque for her 44 years, including the last two as deputy town clerk.
The plaque was presented to her at the board’s Dec. 17 meeting. A separate plaque was created and was posted on the wall outside the office of current Town Clerk Carolyn Sosnowski.
A Republican, Sutterby served from 1976 until her retirement in 2018. She stayed on as deputy town clerk the past two years.
Two years ago, she said it was time to retire.
“Times have changed since I began in 1976. I ran unopposed many times since then. Not many wanted to be town clerk,” she said back then.
She was first elected Nov. 4, 1975, defeating Marion Kise, 218-167. She worked out of her home for her 42 years as town clerk. The town did not have a municipal building, and she typed meeting minutes on a manual typewriter right up to the end, although in later years she had them scanned and placed on the town website.
“There has been growth in the town in recent years, involving more work,” she said in early 2019.
Much of that change was spurred by the building of the $440 million del Lago Resort & Casino in 2016.
Supervisor Ron McGreevy said that Sutterby’s service and dedication to the town of Tyre and its citizens “is, by far, second to none.”
“Days or evenings, weekends or holidays, she had made herself available to issue dog licenses, marriage certificates and to notarize documents, always working from her town office in her home. We have all relied on her knowledge of town history and, of course, noting her attention to detail, which is most impressive,” McGreevy said when Sutterby retired as clerk.
The Sutterby name continues in in town government. Her son, Ken, is a member of the Town Board.