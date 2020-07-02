LYONS — A former Wayne County man will be spending two decades behind bars for sexually abusing a child 10 years ago.
District Attorney Mike Calarco said Christopher Fahrson, 52, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Fahrson was arrested last September by the sheriff’s office and originally charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony punishable by up to life in prison. He was living in Syracuse at the time of his arrest.
Calarco said Fahrson admitted having sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old child several times between April and July 2010, when he was living in Wolcott.
Fahrson waived his right to appeal and agreed to be sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of parole.
He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge John Nesbitt Aug. 13. Nesbitt remanded Fahrson to the Wayne County Jail without bail.
• • •
Calarco said in another recent case, Ryan J. Parkison, 26, of Lyons, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted sexual abuse, a class E felony punishable by up to four years in prison.
Parkison was arrested in January by the sheriff’s office, when he was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Calarco said Parkison admitted trying to subject a 5-year-old child to sexual contact in December 2019.
Parkison waived his right to appeal and agreed to a sentence of four years in prison followed by 15 years of parole.
He is scheduled to be sentenced by Nesbitt Aug. 21. Nesbitt remanded Parkison to the county jail without bail until then.