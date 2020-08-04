GENEVA — There will be a hearing on a proposed local law creating a police accountability board, but it’s not happening Wednesday, the day City Council had set at its July 1 meeting.
Instead, a public forum will take place prior to City Council’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 6:45 p.m. The forum takes place on Zoom, at https://zoom.us/join. The meeting ID is 850 5890 0219 and the password 139418. You can also listen by phone at (929) 205-6099 with the same meeting number and password
Residents wishing to comment may do so by contacting City Clerk Lori Guinan at lguinan@geneva.ny.us.
Council will vote Wednesday on setting a public hearing for the local law for Monday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m.
While the forum is set, the proposed local law had not been posted on the city’s website or Facebook page as of Monday afternoon.
It is, however, included in the resolution packet for the Wednesday meeting provided to news organizations by the city.
The local law was drafted by City Attorney Emil Bove, who had advised City Council last week that it could not hold the public hearing this Wednesday for a number a reasons, including that the documents were not prepared by the city attorney as required by city charter; that there was no written local law in existence at the time Council passed setting the hearing; that Bove had recommended the resolution scheduling the public hearing not be passed; and that Bove did not approve of a version of a local law for a police accountability board authored by the People’s Peaceful Protest.
City Council members met with Bove last Wednesday to discuss the PAB makeup, a source said.
Requests by the Finger Lakes Times for the status of the public hearing after that meeting went unanswered by the city, and it made no announcement that the Times could find that the hearing set for this Wednesday had been scrapped in favor of a forum.
The document, which would amend the City Charter, outlines a number of components — including its mission, membership and board functions.
One of the key components of the local law drafted by Bove: Investigation and discipline of citizen complaints against police would be in the hands of the police chief or a designee.
The PPP proposal differs with the proposal Bove has put forward to City Council.
Their proposal, also submitted to the city, says the following:
{p dir=”ltr”}“The board shall have the power to conduct independent investigations, the power to use subpoenas to compel testimony and the production of evidence and the power to recommend discipline of GPD officers if a complaint of misconduct is sustained. ...The board shall establish a disciplinary matrix in consultation with the chief of the Geneva police department and city manager. The disciplinary matrix shall include clearly delineated penalty levels with ranges of sanctions which progressively increase based on the gravity of the misconduct, aggravation and mitigating factors, and/or the number of prior sustained complaints. The board, in consultation with the chief and the city manager, shall review the disciplinary matrix annually and consider any recommended changes. The board shall decide the final version of the disciplinary matrix to be used.”
Among the highlights of the local law up for review Wednesday:
• Complaints may be made in writing, in person, by mail, email or web form. Complaints shall be received and considered whether submitted under signature or not. Efforts to simplify the procedure shall be made to encourage filing.
• A copy of each written complaint filed with the PAB shall be forwarded to the police department within five working days of its receipt. A copy of each written complaint filed with the GPD shall be provided to the PAB within five working days of receipt by the department.
• Complaints shall be filed within 12 months of the date of the alleged incident giving rise to the complaint. Complaints filed after 12 months from the date of the alleged incident shall be returned or the PAB may accept and review such complaint upon an affirmative vote of five members of the PAB.
• The Geneva police chief or his designee shall investigate every complaint filed with the police department or the PAB.
• The chief shall file quarterly reports with the PAB on the status of uncompleted investigations of complaints.
• Upon conclusion of the investigation, the police chief or his designee may impose discipline upon the officer as the investigation warrants per the city charter, the Civil Service Law, applicable collective bargaining agreements and other applicable laws and regulations.
• Within 10 working days of the conclusion of the investigation and imposition of discipline, the chief shall submit a report to the PAB including findings of fact, conclusions of misconduct or no misconduct and a statement of the discipline imposed, to be imposed, or if none is imposed, a statement of the reasons therefore.
• Possible criminal conduct will be referred to the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office.
After review and deliberation on the report submitted by the chief or his designee, the PAB shall, within 30 days of receipt of the report, render one of the following findings:
Sustained: Its review and deliberation disclosed sufficient facts to support the allegations made in the complaint.
Not sustained: The review fails to disclose sufficient facts to prove or disprove the allegation made in the complaint.
Exonerated: The review shows that the officer or officers acted properly.
Unfounded: The review shows that the act or acts complained of did not occur or were misconstrued.
Ineffective policy or training: The matter does not involve guilt, but rather ineffective departmental policy or training to address the situation.
No finding: The investigation of the complaint failed to produce information to continue the investigation; where the investigation revealed that another agency was responsible and the complaint or complainant has been referred to that agency; where the Complainant withdrew the complaint; where the complainant is unable to clarify the complaint; or where the officer is no longer employed by the city.
The proposed law states that the PAB can request that the police chief or his designee conduct further investigation of the complaint or obtain additional case-specific information from the chief.
A mediation process between a complainant and police officer or officers to resolve the issue also is outlined.