NEWARK — As of Friday night, Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms had not identified the male who was found dead earlier that day on a village street — the victim of an apparent homicide.
“The victim is not being identified at this time pending notification of family,” Thoms said in an email to the Times Friday afternoon.
Thoms — in a news release sent Friday morning — said his officers responded to Marie Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. after a driver reported seeing a body in the road. The male, whose approximate age was not divulged, was dead when they arrived.
Marie Avenue is off Vienna Street.
Thoms declined to reveal the suspected cause of death, other than to confirm it was “foul play.” He said Wayne County Coroner Keith Benjamin has requested an autopsy from the Monroe County medical examiner’s office.
The case is being investigated by the Newark Police Department, Wayne County sheriff’s office, and county district attorney’s office. Thoms urges anyone with information to contact the Newark PD at (315) 331-3701 or through the Wayne County 911 center.
“This is an active investigation. More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available,” he said. “We are interviewing people and seek information from the public who may have knowledge on this case.”