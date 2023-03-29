LYONS — On April 11, 1823, by an act of both houses in the state Legislature, Wayne County was recognized as the 54th county in New York state.
In honor of this milestone, a commemorative Founders Day event, part of the Wayne County Bicentennial celebration, will take place at 10:50 a.m. April 11 with a local bell choir on Church Street in Lyons, the county seat. The ceremony will then commence with the ringing of bells all around the county at 10:58 a.m., which will continue for two minutes, “signifying a community’s call to gather,” according to organizers. This event is open to the public.
The morning ceremony will be live-streamed through the Wayne County NY YouTube page.
Bicentennial organizers said the main event will feature the Marion American Legion Color Guard, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Honor Guard, a gun salute, musical performances by local students, a commemorative U.S. postal cancellation cachet, and the reading of the official county proclamation. The Bicentennial Committee said federal and state dignitaries also will extend official citations and proclamations to county leaders, followed by the unveiling and dedication of a historic marker at the steps of the iconic 1854 courthouse.
Following the celebration, a private lunch reception will be held at the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., until 1:30 p.m., when the public is again invited to join in the celebration. The afternoon program at the Community Center will include a special presentation by New York State Historian Devin Lander.
“I am honored to be asked to take part in Wayne County’s 200th birthday,” Lander said. “I grew up in nearby Steuben County and understand the deep and vital history of this part of New York State. Commemorations like these allow us the opportunity to look back at our history to better understand where we have been, where we are, and where we are going.”
The afternoon program will also include a brief dedication of the Wayne County Bicentennial Book, “Voices of Wayne County,” in honor of Larry Ann Evans, who passed away in December 2020. The committee noted that she was a prolific historian and writer who was also director of the Wayne County Museum and co-chair of the Bicentennial Committee.
There will be musical performances from local students, displays from all 15 towns and their villages, Bicentennial sponsors’ recognition, and commemorative items for sale, including the book, T-shirts, posters and more, the committee said.
The day kicks off a year-long series of Bicentennial celebrations, which include two main events: a Birthday Gala May 13 at Carey Lake in Walworth, followed by a five-day, 200-mile Torch Relay around Wayne County in August, leading up to Family Fun Day at the Wayne County Fair. Other events and celebrations are being managed by individual towns and villages and by the Bicentennial Committee and its co-chairs, Gene Bavis and Rosa Fox.
For more information on the Founding Day Celebration and other Bicentennial events, visit WayneCounty200.com.