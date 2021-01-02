GENEVA — Todd and Lindsay Powers sued the city of Geneva in 2018 over contamination of their Wadsworth Street property by the former Geneva Foundry.
That case may be heading to trial in the near future.
Both sides are awaiting a decision by state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, on a motion for summary judgment to dismiss the three remaining causes of action. That was argued Dec. 10. A decision is expected in early February.
If the appeals court upholds the lower court ruling of Judge Charles Schiano, there will be a Feb. 22 conference with the court to discuss a trial date.
The Powers’ original lawsuit named the city and former City Manager Matt Horn as defendants. However, Schiano dismissed the complaint against Horn after the Powerses and their attorney agreed that Horn has immunity from litigation for acting pursuant to his discretionary authority.
The litigation, in its original form, listed eight causes of action. After the Powerses did not oppose the city’s motion to dismiss, Schiano dismissed five causes of action — they were related to fraud, fraud and violation of the Real Property Law, punitive damages, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and deprivation of procedural due process — in February 2020. At the time, Schiano ruled the other three causes could move forward.
Attorneys representing the city want to dismiss the remaining three causes of negligence, negligent concealment, and negligent misrepresentation.
The Powerses claim Todd Powers’ medical problems were caused by lead poisoning he was exposed to when the city sold the couple the property at 56 Wadsworth St. That parcel is within the zone identified as where the former Foundry spread arsenic, lead and other contaminants in the air before they settled in the soil. Two toxicologists testified that Todd Powers’ illnesses were caused by lead poisoning, while two others said his medical problems were not caused by lead or arsenic poisoning.
The Powerses are represented by the Smith Sovik law firm of Syracuse. The Hancock & Estabrook law firm of Syracuse is defending the city.