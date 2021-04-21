GENEVA — The civil lawsuit Todd and Lindsay Powers filed against the city over Geneva Foundry contamination may go to trial May 10.
However, attorney Brady O’Malley of the Syracuse-based law firm Smith Sovik Kendrick & Sugnet said state Supreme Court Judge Charles Schiano could move the trial to an earlier date if a spot opens up on his calendar.
The non-jury trial will be held in state Supreme Court of Ontario County in Canandaigua. O’Malley is representing the Powers, while the city has retained attorney Christina Juliano of Rochester.
The Powers’ lawsuit originally listed eight causes of action, but pretrial motions and rulings have reduced the matter to a single issue. The city of Geneva is accused of being negligent by telling the Powers the property they bought from the city at 56 Wadsworth St. was fit for development.
Todd and Lindsay Powers claim Todd’s illnesses have been caused by contaminants in the soil that came from the Foundry. They allege the city did not make them aware of the contamination when they bought the property. It seeks unspecified monetary damages for past and future pain and suffering, plus expenses.
The Foundry, which was at 23 Jackson St., operated for about a century before closing in the 1980s. Soil testing revealed high levels of lead, arsenic, mercury and other contaminants that were carried into the air from Foundry smokestacks and settled into several square miles of neighborhood properties surrounding the site.
A massive cleanup and remediation, paid for mainly by the state, is beginning to wind down. The city paid for remediation of the Foundry site itself.
The city assumed ownership of the Foundry through tax foreclosure.