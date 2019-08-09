GENEVA — The remediation of lead, arsenic and other contaminants at the former Geneva Foundry property on Jackson Street has been completed, City Council was told Wednesday.
The property has been restored and the city is maintaining the grass and trees, according to City Manager Sage Gerling. The city undertook the remediation of the site as part of an agreement with the state while the state DEC and Department of Health are handling the remediation of properties in the neighborhoods surrounding the Foundry site.
Gerling said remedial design plans have been completed for the block of properties along the south side of Middle Street, east of Wadsworth Street. Large trees were removed at the end of July and excavation of old lawns to a depth of two inches will begin in mid-August.
“Meetings were held with property owners on this block during the winter and spring to receive their input and approval,” Gerling said.
Preliminary remedial design plans are still in the works for properties on the east side of Genesee Street and in Genesee Park Place that abuts the railroad tracks. The DEC anticipates additional limited soil sampling on this block in the fall, prior to completion of the design plans.
Preliminary excavation plans have been developed for six properties on Herbert and Wadsworth streets and on the north side of Pepsi Lane. Construction may begin in one or more of these properties in the spring.
Remedial construction excavation and restoration activities likely will resume this week at the St. Francis Church block of properties of 94, 110 and 130 to 140 Exchange St. Excavation is completed in the block of properties bound by Genesee, Lafayette and John streets. Backfill activities are nearly complete and restoration work will be completed in the coming months.
Gerling said Foundry outreach coordinator Jessica Avila can be contacted at gnrc@geneva.ny.us or by calling (315) 759-7354 after Aug. 19. Until then, people can call Erica Collins in Gerling’s office at (315) 789-6014 or by email at ecollins@geneva.ny.us.
Residents of the Foundry remediation area can use the Friday FoodLink subsidy voucher for weekly fresh vegetables and fruits and those with dogs awaiting remediation of their property can use the dog park voucher by registering at the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 47 Castle St.
