GENEVA — Four 50-year members were honored Jan. 29 at the annual banquet of the Nester Hose Company of the Geneva Fire Department.
The 136th annual banquet took place at the Sons and Daughters of Italy in American lodge.
Richard Felber, David Hennessy, James Nessler and P.J. Ryan received special honors as 50-year members. President John Guinan and Financial Secretary Rob Patnesky presented gold 50-year lapel pins and citations from the city of Geneva to each of the four.
Also honored, but not in attendance, were 25-year members Gary Bucklin and Peter Connor. Connor, a Hobart College student from New Jersey, was a very active firefighter while a student and is now a successful businessman in New York City. Both will receive life memberships and 25-year lapel pins.
Among the guests at the banquet were Geneva Fire Chief Mike Combs, Assistant Chief John Wright Jr. and Commissioner Don Wheeler from the Hydrant Hose Company; President Kyle McCormack and Captain Ken DeBolt from the Folger Hook and Ladder Company; and At-Large City Councilor Anthony Noone.
Tradition at the banquet calls for announcing the Top 10 firefighters based on their attendance responding to fire calls, training, work details and meetings. Capt. Steven Lathey listed the following Top 10 firefighters: 1. Dan Gallagher; 2. Steven Lathey; 3. Rob Patnesky; 4. John Guinan; 5. Nate Jacon; 6. Michael Bucklin; 7. Charles Beall; 8. Kevin Powers; 9. Mike John; and 10. Don McGuigan.
Mark Liberatore and Guinan served as co-chairmen of the dinner and Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Powers was the toastmaster.