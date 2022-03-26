SENECA FALLS — Four people have applied to become this Seneca County community’s first town manager.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the names of the applicants are not being made public.
The four are undergoing an initial vetting, and finalists will be interviewed by a special committee the week of April 11. Ferrara, Town Board member Frank Sinicropi, Water and Sewer Superintendent Joe Tullo, Assessor Deborah vonWald, account clerk Sarah Wright, and community member Gerald Macaluso are on the interview committee.
The town voted to include $110,000 in the 2022 budget for the new position.
The position, which will be a Town Board appointment, involves the day-to-day operations of town departments, managing the town budget, developing short and long-range plans, and promoting economic development.
The print advertisements for the position listed 22 essential functions and 18 skills and abilities the manager should possess. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in public administration or a related field. A master’s degree is preferred, as is an International City Manager Association credential. Applicants must have a minimum of 10 years of progressively responsible professional experience with a town, city or county with supervisory experience in operations, management, personnel and finance. A minimum of two years’ prior experience with a local government is preferred.