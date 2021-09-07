WATERLOO — Four businesses have had their applications for financial assistance unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
The next step will be scheduling public hearings on the aid packages for Trelina Solar Energy Center in Waterloo, NY Lodi 1 LLC in Lodi, Bestmade Products in Seneca Falls and Wilkins Recreational Vehicles in Tyre.
Here’s a look at each project:
TRELINA: The company filed an application in August seeking IDA help to acquire a leaseholder interest in 1,067 acres over 19 separate tax parcels in the vicinity of Packwood and Serven roads and Pre-Emption Street in the west end of the town of Waterloo.
The land be used to construct a commercial scale 80-megawatt solar energy facility that would produce electricity to add to the New York State Electric & Gas Corporation substation in Border City.
The IDA would negotiate a payment on lieu of taxes agreement, an exemption from paying sales tax on equipment, materials and supplies for the project and an exemption from paying the mortgage recording tax.
A State Environmental Quality Review Act process will be conducted, as will a cost versus benefits analysis. A public hearing has been scheduled for noon Sept. 22 at the Waterloo Town Hall, 66 Virginia St.
WILKINS RV: The Bath-based company has applied for a PILOT and sales tax exemption for 40 acres of land it plans to buy on Route 414 in Tyre that is across from del Lago Resort & Casino to build and operate a recreational vehicle sales and service facility.
The company is not seeking a mortgage tax exemption.
The IDA will do a SEQRA analysis and a cost versus benefits analysis prior to the public hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.
BESTMADE PROUCTS: The local company purchased 5.2 acres of land from the IDA at Deer Run Industrial Park on Auburn Road in Seneca Falls. It plans to build and operate a residential boat dock production and warehousing facility.
The IDA has agreed to consider a negotiated PILOT agreement, an exemption from sales tax and an exemption from the mortgage recording tax. As with the other projects, there will be a SEQRA review and a cost versus benefits analysis done and available at the public hearing, which has not been scheduled.
NY LODI 1 LLC: The company wants to purchase land at 1877 Halsey Lane, Lodi, to construct and operate a solar electric generating facility of 4.99 megawatts of electricity to add to the NYSEG grid. The company has applied for a PILOT agreement and a sales tax and mortgage tax exemption from the IDA.
There will be a SEQRA review and a cost versus benefits analysis available at the public hearing, scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Lodi Town Hall, 8440 N. Main St., Lodi.
In other action at the Sept. 2 meeting, the IDA board voted unanimously to transfer ownership of the Route 414 sewer line from Tyre south to Seneca Falls to Seneca County.