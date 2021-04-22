WATERLOO — There will be at least two new faces on the Waterloo Central School District Board of Education as of July 1.
Four school district residents filed petitions to run for three available seats. Only one is an incumbent, current board president Ellen Hughes, a retired Spanish teacher who will be seeking her third three-year term on the nine-member board. Andrea Bennett, Brian Dwello and Caitlin Ryan are running, also.
Incumbents Charles Bronson and Tiffany Folk are not seeking reelection.
Voting is noon to 8 p.m. May 18 at the district’s 109 Washington St. offices.